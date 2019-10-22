1  of  3
Man arrested for aggravated battery

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man for aggravated battery to a police officer and for resisting a police officer.

Treveon L. Blair, 20, of Chicago, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Sunday near Green and Wright streets.

Blair approached a vehicle that police had stopped for an unrelated incident and stood between officers and the vehicle.

Blair did not comply when police issued several verbal commands for him to return to the sidewalk.

When police attempted to physically move him to the sidewalk, he struggled with officers and at one point grabbed an officer’s arm.

