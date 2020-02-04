Man arrested for 2018 murder

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have arrested a man they said was connected to a March 2018 murder.

In a release from the Champaign Police Department, officers responded to an area near Apricot and Persimmon Drives for a report of gunshots heard. When they got there, they found 18-year-old Ricky Green had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On January 21, 2020, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office got an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Micheal Chatman, whose last known address was in Yorkville. On Tuesday, Champaign Police,with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service, arrested Chatman in Plano, Illinois. He is currently being held at the Kendall County Correctional Facility while waiting on extradition to Champaign.

Even though an arrest has been made, Champaign Police Department officials said they are still investigating this crime. If you know anything about this, call the police department at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.