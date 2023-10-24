URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man was arrested for the 11th time on the University of Illinois campus after police said this time, they caught him with stolen packages from campus-area apartments.

University Police officials said that on Friday, a maintenance worker notified the department of a man sleeping in the boiler room of an apartment complex in the area of West Stoughton Street and North Harvey Street. Authorities identified the man as Javarrias Miller, whom they were familiar with due to several past arrests.

Officials said Miller was found with several open packages and pieces of stolen property in his possession. That included a university-owned laptop, which he allegedly stole from the Illini Union two days earlier. University Police had been searching for him since that day, when he ran away from officers who confronted him.

Miller was arrested for trespassing, theft, burglary, resisting police and possession of stolen property.

This marks the 11th time that Miller has been arrested by University Police since December of last year. In that time, he has faced charges like the ones above several times, as well as charges for stalking, identity theft and making a violent threat toward a campus residence hall.

Miller was booked into the Champaign County Jail on Friday and released the following day. Officials reminded that Miller is innocent until proven guilty, and formal charges may change.

University Police officials said the department will contact the owners of the recovered stolen items.

They added that package thefts have been a persistent issue throughout this year, with dozens of reports. Though several arrests have been made in response, the issue is ongoing.

University Police took the opportunity to share some tips on how to protect package orders: