WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Hoopeston man is under arrest following a shots-fired incident in Westville over the weekend.

In a statement on the Westville Police Facebook page, Chief David Booe said the incident happened late Friday night in the area of South and Scott Streets. Officers were dispatched there around 10:42 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with shots being fired; when they arrived, they spotted a 22-year-old man trying to leave in a car.

Booe said officers stopped him and took hm into custody without incident. They also discovered a gun on his person.

Booe added that the investigation revealed that at least two shots had been fired, but no one reported being hurt.

Westville Police received assistance from the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, the Tilton and Catlin Police Departments and Illinois State Police