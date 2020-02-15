Man arrested following police chase

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a Rossville man was arrested Friday after he wrecked a stolen car following a chase.

In a release, Iroquois County Sheriff Derek W.M. Hagen said 39-year-old Jeremiah Smith was chased by officers after they were alerted by Hoopeston Police regarding the stolen car.

They found the him driving the car northbound on Route 1 towards Watseka. Smith then crashed the car northeast of the town. After crashing, he ran away from the car and jumped into the Iroquois River to get away from the officers. He was eventually pulled out of the river and taken to an area hospital.

Smith was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding and felony driving while license revoked.