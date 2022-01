KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man was arrested yesterday after a traffic stop in Kankakee County.

Illinois State Troopers pulled over 22-year-old Justin Collins for speeding and other traffic violations on Interstate 57 near Manteno. During the traffic stop, the troopers found a gun in Collins’ possession.

Collins was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and speeding. He was taken to the Kankakee County Jail to await a bond hearing.