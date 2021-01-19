Man arrested during looting incident sentenced to probation

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man who was arrested May 29 during looting incidents in Danville was sentenced Thursday to 30 months of probation, according to Vermilion County court records.

Records state Danville’s Greyson Tibbetts, who was 19-years-old at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to one count of burglary.

Charges of criminal damage to property, looting, and mob action were dropped following his plea, per the records.

In June, Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in a press release a group of looters entered two stores on North Vermilion Street. One was Stock & Field, and the was other Burlington Coat Factory.

Lacy said Danville Police and Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies quickly responded and five adults were arrested.

Cases for the other four persons arrested are still pending, with hearings set for this March.