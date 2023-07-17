CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest and charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man last month.

Champaign Police officials said their investigation into the June 24 murder of 34-year-old Keith Marrissette determined Daviet Henderson, 29, to be responsible. They said that around 11 p.m., Marrissette had just parked his car near Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road when Henderson approached and fired at him.

Marrissette was hit and ran to a nearby apartment, where officers later found him. He was taken to Carle Hospital but died two hours later.

Officials added that Henderson fled the area after the shooting, but he was arrested three weeks later when Champaign Police pulled him over on Saturday. He was booked into the Champaign County Jail, where he remains in custody.

Henderson was arraigned Monday morning on charges of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Although an arrest has been made, Champaign Police are still investigating Marrissette’s murder. Anyone who has additional information is asked to contact either Champaign Police at 217-351-4545 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.