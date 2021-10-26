Man arrested, charged for sexual abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of a Springfield man for Aggravated Sexual Abuse.

In a press release, the ISP said that its Division of Criminal Investigation started an investigation into Zane Merreighn, 22, after a minor told investigators about a sexual relationship they had with Merreighn. DCI agents discovered evidence during the investigation that supported the minor’s claims.

A special prosecutor from the Illinois State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor’s Office was assigned to the case. On Tuesday, Merreighn was indicted on three counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The ISP arrested Merreighn later that day and he was transported to the Sangamon County Jail. Bond was set at $250,000.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP investigators at 217-782-4750.