Man arrested by U.S. Marshals after leading police on chase

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Pana man was arrested Tuesday after police say he failed to appear in court and tried fleeing from officers.

A press release from the Pana Police Department says officers found the man leaving a location in town around 4:30 p.m. Monday and tried to stop the car he was in while assisting U.S. Marshals.

Investigators say the car didn’t stop and fled north out of Pana on 2500 East Road. They say the car was driven recklessly for a couple of miles, turned west, and then turned south to return to Pana.

Detectives say the car broke several traffic laws while failing to stop for police.

Officers say the car went off the road at Sheridan and Magnolia streets and the driver got out and fled towards the south. Police say they took a 27-year-old passenger into custody.

Officers say they found the driver hiding behind a home and took him into custody. He was identified in the release as 21-year-old Quentin J. McKittrick.

Investigators say he was charged with violating parole, failing to appear for a Christian County possession of meth case, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, driving without a valid license, and resisting arrest.

The release says the passenger was released pending further investigation.

Police say that additional charges are being filed against McKittrick. They say that includes theft or possession of a stolen car, burgalry, several counts of criminal damage to a car and damage to property, and battery.

The man was booked at the Christian County Correctional Center.