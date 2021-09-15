Man arrested & baby safe after chase & hours-long standoff

MACON COUNTY (WCIA) — Officers held a news conference Wednesday to discuss a situation that ended with a man being arrested.

The Clinton Police chief said his officers were called to investigate a domestic battery case. When they arrived, a woman said she had been battered at a nearby motel. Officers saw the suspect’s vehicle leave the motel parking lot and go on to Route 51.

Officers received word the man was wanted on several warrants, was armed and had left with a baby. The suspect initially stopped but then drove away when officers tried to question him about the domestic battery situation.

The suspect was then chased by police. They were joined by Illinois State Police.

Officers used spike strips to slow down the suspect’s vehicle. After hitting the strip, he continued driving the vehicle until he was south of School Road in Macon County.

The suspect refused to get out of his vehicle for several hours. The SWAT team and negotiators were called in to assist.

After several hours, the negotiators were able to get the man to hand the baby over to the child’s mother. Following that, the suspect then drove away again.

ISP SWAT team members were able to stop the suspect’s vehicle and arrest him. The suspect was a 36-year-old man from Wisconsin.

No one was hurt in this situation.