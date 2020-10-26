Man arrested as deputies investigate reports of shots fired

HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office said an Atwood man was arrested while they were investigating a call of shots fired.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, they received several reports of shots heard in the 500-600 block of South “D” Street in Hammond. Shortly before 11 p.m., a deputy showed up in the area to investigate. Around 11:15 p.m., another deputy saw a car pulling into the Hammond Pub’s parking lot.

A man was seen getting out of the vehicle. When the deputies tried to question him, officers said he ran away. The deputies chased the man. They said a taser was used unsuccessfully.

After several blocks. the deputies were able to catch up with the man and arrest 42-year-old Terry Bartley. He was arrested for driving while license suspended, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, possession of hypodermic syringes/needles and arrest warrants from both Piatt and Douglas counties.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office said they received a report of a burglary at the United Methodist Church on Third Street. They said it happened sometime between Sunday morning and Monday morning. Officers stated an item was arrested.

The sheriff’s office also reported a trespass of a detached garage in the 300 block of East Fifth Street in Hammond

Officials said at this time, Bartley’s arrest is separate from the investigation into the shots fired calls and the burglary and trespass reports. Officers stated they have not found any guns or shell casings.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 762-5761.