Man arrested and charged with murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The county state’s attorney said a 24-year-old man was charged with the shooting death of another man after he was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the United States Marshals Service.

Officers said 59-year-old Raymond Davis was killed near East Laurel and South Wirt. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Daniel Wright Keyon Klein is accused of firing a Smith & Wesson .22 long rifle, which hit Davis and a house on East Spruce.

Klein faces 45 years to life in prison if convicted of first degree murder and up to 15 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm. Klein was taken to the Sangamon County Jail. He is being held on a $2 million bond.