1  of  2
Breaking News
Firefighters respond to Lake Land College Man arrested and charged with murder
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH announces 1,222 new COVID-19 cases; 74 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Man arrested and charged with murder

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The county state’s attorney said a 24-year-old man was charged with the shooting death of another man after he was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the United States Marshals Service.

Officers said 59-year-old Raymond Davis was killed near East Laurel and South Wirt. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Daniel Wright Keyon Klein is accused of firing a Smith & Wesson .22 long rifle, which hit Davis and a house on East Spruce.

Klein faces 45 years to life in prison if convicted of first degree murder and up to 15 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm. Klein was taken to the Sangamon County Jail. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.