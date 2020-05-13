Man arrested and charged with murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County State’s Attorney said a man was charged with the March shooting death of Gary Green, Jr.

The county coroner said 23-year-old Green was taken to the hospital from a house on East Spruce. He was pronounced dead a few minutes after arriving at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The state’s attorney said Devione Rayford was arrested Tuesday by Springfield Police. On Wednesday, Rayford was charged with three counts of first degree murder, armed robbery, home invasion, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice related to Green’s death. The state’s attorney said Rayford is accused of firing a gun, hitting Green and causing his death.

Rayford faces 45 years to natural life in prison if convicted of murder.

Police are still investigating the shooting. If you have information regarding this crime, call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311.