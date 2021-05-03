Man arrested and charged for drug-related crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with drug-related crimes last week.

Photo courtesy of the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page.

In a Facebook post, Springfield Police said officers went to a house near Interlacken Drive and and Lombard Avenue on April 28. They were looking into a report of a wanted subject there.

Officers arrested Andy Broyles, Jr. at the house. They got a warrant to search the house and found several items that were taken as evidence. Those items included: over 103 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a Lorcin .380 caliber gun, $476 and various ammunition.

The Sangamon County state’s attorney, Dan Wright, charged Broyles with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, armed habitual criminal, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a felon as well as possession of a weapon without a FOID card.

Broyles bond was set at $350,000.