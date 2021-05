CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The squad car for fallen Officer Chris Oberheim was vandalized.

It happened late Friday night. The car is parked outside of the Champaign Police Department. People from the community have been leaving flowers on the car to honor the officer.

Officer Oberheim was shot Wednesday while on duty. He died from his injuries.

A man wrote on the car. An MTD employee noticed it and helped remove the markings.

The man was arrested and sent to the Champaign County Jail.