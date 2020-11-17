Man arrested after waving gun in hotel

News
Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Thompsonville faces more than half a dozen charges after police said he waved a loaded gun in a hotel in Urbana.

It happened early Monday morning at the Eastland Suites on Cunningham Avenue. Police said 22-year-old Elijah Bond pulled out a loaded gun on two people, using it at one point to stop one of the victims from moving away. One even jumped out of a window by the lobby to get away.

Officers found Bond by a car in the parking lot. When they asked about the incident, he reached for his coat pocket where the officer saw a gun. They stopped him and took the gun.

They said Bond was drunk.

They are still investigating why he pulled his gun.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story