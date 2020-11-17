Man arrested after waving gun in hotel

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Thompsonville faces more than half a dozen charges after police said he waved a loaded gun in a hotel in Urbana.

It happened early Monday morning at the Eastland Suites on Cunningham Avenue. Police said 22-year-old Elijah Bond pulled out a loaded gun on two people, using it at one point to stop one of the victims from moving away. One even jumped out of a window by the lobby to get away.

Officers found Bond by a car in the parking lot. When they asked about the incident, he reached for his coat pocket where the officer saw a gun. They stopped him and took the gun.

They said Bond was drunk.

They are still investigating why he pulled his gun.