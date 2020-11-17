Man arrested after two men beaten and set on fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a man was arrested after two men were beaten and set on fire. He was later released on bail.

In a sworn statement, officers said they responded after two men showed up at a hospital on November 10 with “severe burns and obvious signs of being battered.” One of the victims had 2nd degree burns on his face, top of his hand, forearm and left side of his body. Officers said the majority of his burns on the left side included his lips, nose, cheek and ear. He also had a cut on the back of his head that needed stitches.

Officers said the other victim was immediately intubated after complaining of chest/throat and lung pain. He also had severe burns on his face, lips, eye, hands, upper chest and thigh. He was flown to a hospital in Springfield.

Police were not immediately able to conduct interviews because of the patients’ need for medical treatment. However, over the next couple days they were able to interview both victims.

They told officers they went to a house to buy some a marijuana. When they got there, they were hit in the head multiple times with a gun. After that, the victims said someone poured gasoline or lighter fluid on them and set them on fire. They said they were able to get the fire out themselves while being held at gunpoint.

The victims were then escorted outside of the house and into their car with pillowcases on their heads. They were driven to an area and told to get out and walk away. They later found their car and drove to the hospital for treatment.

With information gathered through interviews, officers were able to find the house this happened in and there they found Warren Burnett. Police said he lived in the house. He also matched the description of the person one of the victims said he had contacted for the purchase. One of the victims was able to identify Burnett in a lineup.

Burnett was arrested November 13. Jail documents show he was released the next day after posting bail.