Montgomery County, Ill. (WCIA) — A 57-year-old-man was arrested after he was accused of having methamphetamine in his car and his house.

During the early morning hours of May 20, a deputy of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 16 in Irving Township, just east of Hillsboro. The deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as David E. Henry of Hillsboro. During the traffic stop, deputies said they located and seized about three grams of methamphetamine.

Based on information obtained during the traffic stop, deputies sought and obtained a search warrant for David Henry’s residence.

Deputies said they seized about 90 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm during a search of the residence. Henry is facing charges with the offenses of armed habitual criminal and methamphetamine delivery.

Henry’s bond was set at $150,000.

Anyone who has information regarding a crime, please contact your local Law Enforcement Agency or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)-352-0136. Tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers online or you can text a tip to CRIMES.