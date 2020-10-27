Man arrested after throwing pumpkin, breaking window above crib

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police arrested a 25-year-old man after he reportedly threw a pumpkin through a window above a baby’s crib.

Police said it happened Saturday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South 14th Street in Mattoon. Jake Fender is accused of pushing and slapping a woman on her back during an argument.

He also reportedly threw a pumpkin towards the woman. The pumpkin shattered the window above a baby’s crib. The baby was in the crib at the time. Police said the child only had a minor cut on their ankle.

Fender was arrested for domestic battery and Reckless Conduct.