Man arrested after throwing pumpkin, breaking window above crib

News
Posted: / Updated:

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police arrested a 25-year-old man after he reportedly threw a pumpkin through a window above a baby’s crib.

Police said it happened Saturday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South 14th Street in Mattoon. Jake Fender is accused of pushing and slapping a woman on her back during an argument.

He also reportedly threw a pumpkin towards the woman. The pumpkin shattered the window above a baby’s crib. The baby was in the crib at the time. Police said the child only had a minor cut on their ankle.

Fender was arrested for domestic battery and Reckless Conduct.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story