Man arrested after threatening to set house on fire

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – Dylan Bovay was arrested on August 16 after threatening to burn down a house and assaulting police officers.

Effingham Police responded to a house on S. 3rd Street regarding a man trying to light it on fire. Officers said the 37-year-old Effingham man was escaping in his vehicle when the police arrived on scene.

He later on returned to the house and laid on the concrete. Bovay assaulted several officers while trying to resist arrest, according to police.

Bovay was arrested for attempted aggravated arson, aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated assault, endangering the life of a child, obstructing a police officer, reckless conduct and reckless driving.