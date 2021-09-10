Man arrested after threatening Rocket Stop employee with a gun

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested Marcus Scott for possessing a gun and using it to threaten an employee at a local business on Thursday night.

Police said they responded to a reported weapon call at Rocket Stop on South MacArthur Boulevard at about 9:10 p.m. An employee said a male customer pulled out a gun after an argument happened between him and the employee.

Officers found the 32-year-old suspect outside of an apartment near the 800 block of West Lenox Street. When Scott saw the officers, he ran inside the apartment but had to come back out right away. After searching through the apartment, police officers found a loaded 9mm Ruger LC9 handgun hidden inside.

According to police, Scott was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He also had a valid Sangamon County traffic warrant. Scott is now being held at the Sangamon County Jail.

Anyone with more information about this case should call Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.