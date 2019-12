MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 36-year-old man was arrested after police were called to conduct a wellness check on him.

Police were called to the Ryan Wallace’s house near Walnut Avenue and South 17th Street early Tuesday morning. A family member asked officers to check on him. When they got there, officers say Wallace made verbal threats to shoot officers with a shotgun.

When they entered the house, Wallace approached police aggressively with a baseball bat. He was arrested for aggravated assault.