Man arrested after threatening people with a gun at a hotel

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One man was arrested after Urbana Police said he made a false 911 call and threatening others with a gun.

According to online police records, the man, 22-year-old Elijah Bond, made the call and reported a disturbance at Eastland Suites. Officers said he also showed a loaded gun and caused three people to fear that they were going to be hurt. They then said the man used the gun to stop one of the victims from moving away from him.

Officers said the man admitted to driving and showed signs of impairment. “During subsequent chemical testing arrestee was determined to be over the legal limit of .08.”

He was arrested for unlawful restraint, unlawful use of weapons, assault, armed violence and breath alcohol over limit.