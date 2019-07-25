Man arrested after threatening another with sword

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested after he threatened another man with a sword.

It happened near West Cerro Gordo and Oakland Avenue. Police say the intoxicated man approached the victim while holding a sword. The suspect then said, “Let’s see if you can endure the pain I did.” This comes after the two had gotten into a fight a few weeks ago. That fight ended with the suspect being sent to the hospital after being shoved by the victim.

No one was hurt in Wednesday’s altercation. The suspect was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.