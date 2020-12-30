Man arrested after stealing pick-up truck

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said a 49-year-old Indiana man was arrested Tuesday after he stole a pick-up truck.

In a news release, sheriff’s office officials said their department was contacted around 11 a.m. Tuesday regarding a suspicious vehicle in a rural driveway a mile east of Effingham. It was reported the driver appeared to be intoxicated and honking the horn. “He was asking for gas from a homeowner who advised they had none.” The car then left the house.

After officers responded to that area to look for the man, they got a call around 12 p.m. from a woman at a house not far from the initial call, according to the sheriff’s office. She said she saw a man leaving her house driving her maroon 2016 Chevy Silverado pick-up. “She turned around to follow the pickup and phoned the Sheriff’s Office.”

The man drove about two miles from the house before abandoning it in a wooded area near the Little Salt Creek. The owner stayed in her car, on the road, and waited for deputies to arrive, said officers.

The sheriff’s office and several other agencies set up a perimeter around the truck. “Due to the wooded, rough terrain of the Little Salt Creek River bottoms, and lack of roads, the perimeter would cover over four square miles.”

At around 2:15 p.m., officers got a call from a farmer who saw a man walking along a field edge near the dead end of 1750th Street. Officers said this is a quarter mile north of the State Police blacktop on 875th Avenue.

Two State Police troopers were able to find 49-year-old Michael Griffie, of Terre Haute, IN., and arrest him. When he was arrested, officers said he had a small amount of suspected meth, a loaded Glock .40 pistol and a loaded JMZ .380 pistol.