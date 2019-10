MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a semi for hours. The suspect was wanted for aggravated kidnapping that happened in the Chicagoland area.

After not hearing from him for several hours, the Illinois State Police decided to bust a window open in the vehicle and pursue the suspect.

U.S. Route 51 was closed in both directions near County Road 100 North, but is now open.

The alleged kidnapping victim was not with the suspect.