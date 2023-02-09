ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police officials said a domestic dispute turned into a shots-fired incident in St. Joseph Wednesday night.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Curt Apperson said Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested after shots were heard by neighbors in the area of Fourth and Warren Streets. Apperson said authorities determined Whitesell was involved in a verbal dispute with someone and, in frustration, he fired five shots into the ground. There was no damage to property or injuries.

Whitesell is facing charges of aggravated and reckless discharge of a firearm. He was arraigned on these charges on Thursday.