SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after police officials said he fled from officers following a shots-fired incident over the weekend. Officers also recovered a gun that officials said the man was not allowed to have.

Tydon Austin, 22, was arrested on Sunday after officers saw him driving away from 13th and Edwards Streets, where they heard shots being fired at 2:45 a.m. The officers tried to stop Austin’s car, but he did not stop and is said to have ignored multiple traffic control devices.

Officers later located the car in the area of 15th Street and South Street and spotted Austin walking nearby. Officials said Austin tried to run when contact was first made, but he was caught and taken into custody. Officials added that a search of the area turned up a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun.

Austin is facing charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest, among others.