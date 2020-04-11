Man arrested after shots fired in apartment

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man and his girlfriend after the man fired shots into someone’s home.

Officers say that during the arrest, the woman became violent, and police had to fight back to handcuff her .

This happened Friday afternoon on the corner of Cottage Grove and Glenwood Oaks Court.

Police arrested 19-year-old Kamarion Busby and 21-year-old Aleyah Lewis.

The two had gotten into an argument that spilled outside and resulted in Busby firing his gun into a home. No one in that home was hurt.

During the arrest, Lewis fought back, breaking a patrol sergeant’s thumb, and spat in an officer’s face, kicking him in the chest as she was placed in the patrol car.

Busby was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and firearms/ ammunition – no foid card. His bond is set at $150,000.

Lewis is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Her bond is set at $20,000.

The press release has more information on what took place, and why officers say a more assertive arrest tactic was needed.