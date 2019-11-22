Man arrested after shots fired

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was arrested Thursday after police responded to a call of shots fired from a car.

Officers say they responded to the area of Main and Columbus Streets on Wednesday. The victim said a car pulled up next to him and someone in the front seat of the car fired several shots at him. While officers were on their way to the scene, they learned the victim was following the suspect’s car and they were getting onto I-74.

The victim stayed on the phone with officers and directed them to the car’s location. Once they found the car, officers conducted a traffic stop and three people were initially taken into custody. A gun and suspected methamphetamine was found.

After further investigation, 23-year-old Phouthasone M. Champanine was arrested Thursday for reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. The other two people initially arrested were released after investigators found they were with Champanine during the crime, but did not participate in his actions.