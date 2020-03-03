Man arrested after short police chase

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested Monday night after a traffic stop turned into a short chase.

University of Illinois Police Department Spokesman Patrick Wade said officers stopped Tevin O. Gant near University Avenue and Harvey Street. Wade said they initially stopped him after seeing him speeding down the road and then stopping in a lane of traffic on University.

Wade said when officers stopped Gant, they smelled marijuana and asked him to get out of the car. After briefly talking with officers, he ran away, but was quickly caught. Police found a loaded gun, which they said Gant appeared to have thrown as he was running away. In the car, they found an amount of marijuana that was above the legal limit.

Gant was arrested for unlawful use of weapons, resisting a police officer and possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis.