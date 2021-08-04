Man arrested after search warrant nets 20 grams of meth

ATTICA, Ind. (WCIA) — Indiana State Police say a 50-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after evidence of methamphetamine dealing was found in his home in Attica.

A press release says Trooper Millburg began investigating drug activity at a home near East Summit Street and North Sixth Street. The investigator says he got a search warrant approved for the home.

After searching the home, the release says troopers seized 20 grams of meth, hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, small plastic bags, and other evidence indicating meth dealing.

The Attica man was charged with dealing a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a Schedule I substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release says.

Shawn Harden, 39, of Attica, was also charged with maintaining a common nuisance, according to police.