CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Kentucky man was arrested at State Farm Center on Wednesday after U of I Police officials said he was involved in a physical altercation with a security guard.

Officials said Brandon Wahler, 21 of Owensboro, Ky., was attending The Kid Laroi’s concert when he started pushing other concertgoers. When a security guard approached Wahler to speak to him about this behavior, officials accused Wahler of trying to punch the guard in the face.

Wahler was arrested and taken to the Champaign County Jail, where he was booked on a charge of aggravated assault. Records from the jail indicate that he posted bond. There are no records as of Thursday afternoon that indicate Wahler has appeared in court.