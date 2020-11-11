Man arrested after police chase

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Paris Police said a man was arrested after they were called to a report of a fight.

In a Facebook post, Paris Police said on Tuesday they reported around 2 p.m. to a house in the 1600 block of Michigan Avenue. While they were on the way, officers learned suspects involved in the fight were leaving in a maroon van and possibly armed.

A short time later, police saw a van matching the description “driving erratically, and disregarding traffic control signs.” Officers tried to make a traffic stop, but they ended up having to chase the car, which they said involved multiple police units.

After the chase went through several county roads around Paris, it eventually made its way back to town where the suspect lost control of the car and crashed into a house in the 700 block of Vance Street.

Officers said the driver was identified as Joseph W. Christopher. He was seen running away from the car. Police eventually arrested him.

Christopher was taken to the Edgar County Jail. He was arrested for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, driving while license revoked, driving under the influence of drugs, criminal trespass to residence w/persons present and violation of bail bond.