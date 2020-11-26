Man arrested after planning murder of heroin dealer

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a man was arrested Wednesday after trying to arrange the robbery and murder of a heroin dealer in Champaign.

In a news release, officers stated 28-year-old Cody Cordes was charged with solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder. This came after he allegedly solicited another person to rob and murder at least two people in a Champaign house where heroin was sold. Police said Cordes planned this to get drugs, cash and guns.

“Cordes committed an act of furtherance of his plans on the evening [of] November 25 when he obtained a shotgun to use in the killings,” said officers. He was then arrested in the 3800 block of Marshall Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cordes was taken to the Coles County Jail. Champaign authorities were also notified of the drug house’s location as well as the identity of one of the intended victims.