Man arrested after over $1 million worth of cocaine found in car

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested after Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies said he had around $1 million worth of cocaine in his car.

Officers said that on Thursday afternoon, deputies pulled over 47-year-old Cid Robinson on I-72 near the Jacksonville exit. They pulled him over for speeding and violating Scott’s Law.

When officers started talking to Robinson, they said he was acting suspicious and they were able to determine a probable cause to search his car.

During the search, officers found 22 pounds of cocaine in Robinson’s Chevrolet Spark. Officers said the estimated street value of the drugs was over $1 million.

Robinson was charged with trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.