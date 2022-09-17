Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the juvenile tried to run after crashing the car. (Getty Images)

MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Petersburg man was arrested after multiple traffic violations, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Hollis confirmed.

According to police, a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol Friday night on eastbound IL-123 when he saw a red Ford approaching him from the rear at a high speed. The driver overtook the deputy and continued driving at speeds over 100mph.

Police said the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and fled from the deputy. He traveled across IL-97, overturned on Sawmill Lane and got stuck in the car.

The deputy asked for help from fire and emergency medical services departments to rescue the driver. Crews extricated 28-year-old Justin M. Thornley from the car and take him to a Springfield hospital to treat his injuries.

Police said Thornley was cited for multiple violations, including driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing from a police officer. No other motorist was injured in this incident.