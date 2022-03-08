MARSHALL, Ill. (WCIA) — A missing 14-year-old from Arkansas was found in Illinois.

In a news release, Marshall Police officers said they were called to Pilot Truck stop on Trefz Drive to try to find the teenager. Arkansas State Police indicated the teenager may be found in a van and an adult man may be in there as well.

When officers got to the truck stop, they found the teenager in the van, as well as 24-year-old Aaron Yeary of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Officers took the 14-year-old into protective custody. Yeary was arrested on preliminary charges of harboring a runaway and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.