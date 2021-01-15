Man arrested after liquor store robbery

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said a 28-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of robbing a liquor store and stabbing an employee.

In a news release, Commander Joshua Webb said that around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, a Danville officer was waved down by a woman who worked for Sunshine Liquor Store on East Main Street. She told the officer there were a man with a knife who was robbing the store.

The officer walked up to the store and saw a man coming out of the building. Webb said the man was an employee. The man tried to close the door when the suspect, who was still inside the store, pushed his way through the door with a knife in his hand.

The police officer told the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect then ran away. Officers were able to catch up with the man and arrest him.

Later on, police learned the suspect stabbed the male employee in the hip before taking an unknown amount of money from the register. Medical staff checked on the employee and treated him for a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect, 28-year-old Lamar Robinson, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and unlawful use of a weapon. Webb said Robinson was on IDOC parole for a 2012 case. He had been convicted of an armed robbery that happened in Cook County.

Danville Police are investigating this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 431-2240. You can also call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.