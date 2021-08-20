Man arrested after late night search

SPAULDING, Ill. (WCIA) — A Sangamon County man is in custody after a manhunt late Thursday night.

Police were called to Devine Drive in Spaulding for a man in distress. They reported shots were fired at the address. 44-year-old William Cooper got into a car and drove away from the house. It was later located half a mile away near Mary Lane and Francis Drive in Spaulding.

State Police shut down Route 54 to search the area. Deputies tried to contact Cooper by phone, but he hung up on them.

Cooper was found just before 1 a.m. Friday on River Road.

Deputies said Cooper was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.