CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that happened near Gifford in June.

Justin T. Shields, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death (a Class 1 felony) and aggravated street racing (a Class 4 felony). He is being held in the Champaign County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The charges allege that Shields was involved in a June 12 drag race on U.S. Route 136 that turned deadly. Responding State Troopers found a Dodge Charger had driven off the road and its driver, 34-year-old Scott A. Boyne of Rantoul, was pronounced dead at the scene. Special Agents from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation learned that Boyne has been drag racing with a second vehicle and that the other vehicle made contact with Boyne’s car, sending it off the road.

The investigation identified Shields as the driver of the second vehicle and an arrest warrant was issued by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. Shields was arrested the following day and will be arraigned in court on Thursday.