Man arrested after hit-and-run crash leads to carport fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a man was arrested for hit-and-run after a carport fire Thursday morning.

Officers said they responded to a hit-and-run incident near North Edward and West Packard streets around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. Andre Kelly was arrested in connection to that crime.

That crash happened before officers and Decatur firefighters were called to a fire at an apartment complex near the intersection of West Macon and South College streets.

Officers found the suspect vehicle on fire at the complex. Police stated it overheated after the crash and caught fire. The fire then engulfed the carport as well as several other vehicles.

Kelly is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to notify damage to an unattended vehicle and operating an uninsured vehicle.