SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested after police said a traffic stop led to them finding a gun.

The traffic stop happened January 23 around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of North 11th Street and East Enos Avenue. Officers said they found a loaded 9mm handgun being carried by 38-year-old Gabriel Gentry. Police later learned the gun was stolen.

Gentry was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.