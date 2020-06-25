Man arrested after fight led to stabbing

1  of  2
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sheriff Tony Childress said a man was arrested after a fight at a house party led to someone being stabbed.

Childress said deputies responded to a house on Monroe Street in Flanagan around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a fight broke out at the party and someone was stabbed with a knife.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on their condition.

Childress said 34-year-old Bernardo Johnson was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

