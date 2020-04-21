Man arrested after falling asleep behind the wheel with a gun

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers arrested a Mattoon man after they said he fell asleep behind the wheel.

In a release, officials said police were called to the area of Lincoln Avenue and University Drive around 12:45 a.m. Friday for a report of a man asleep at the wheel while holding a gun. When they got there, officers found 24-year-old Benjamin Clifton asleep in the driver’s seat.

Police broke the passenger side window to get into the car. They were able to get the loaded 9mm handgun from Clifton and arrest him.

While searching the car, officers found suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken to the Coles County Jail. He is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.