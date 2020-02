PEKIN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is facing charges after police said he drove his car into a high school.

David Mason, 63, was arrested for DUI and driving away from police. Officers said they found him unresponsive in a car behind a pizza place. When they turned on their emergency lights, Mason drove off.

David Mason was arrested after driving his car into a classroom at Pekin High School.

Officers said he eventually drove into a Pekin High School classroom. No one inside was hurt when it happened. Mason was taken to the hospital, but was not hurt.

Students were in school Thursday.