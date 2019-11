MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been arrested for grabbing a woman and slamming her to the ground.

William T.C. Cowger, 21 of Mattoon, was charged for the offense of Domestic Battery.

The arrest occurred on November 9 at around 5:00p.m. and happened in the 500 block of North Third Street.

Police say that during a domestic dispute, Cowger grabbed a female and slammed her to the ground.

Cowger was taken to the Coles County Jail.