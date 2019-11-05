Man arrested after chase

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A man was arrested after a cross-county chase on Monday.

State Police say the chase started after Montgomery County deputies attempted to stop a 2003 Ford F-150 for suspicious activity and reckless driving. They say the driver, 35-year-old Christopher McCartney from Clinton, Missouri, refused to stop and they started the chase.

Troopers chased the car through Montgomery, Macoupin, and Bond Counties. The truck stopped after Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies deployed spike strips near Greenville.

McCartney was arrested. Officers say charges are pending.