DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police arrested a man Thursday evening after he led officers on a chase through town.

Police officials said that just before 8 p.m., an officer was stopped in traffic in the area of Jasper and Eldorado Streets when he spotted Patrick Hutton, 26 of Decatur, holding a gun in a nearby car. The officer got behind Hutton’s car; as he did so, he heard a shot and saw Hutton holding the gun out of the window.

The officer attempted to stop Hutton’s vehicle and a chase ensued, which made its way to the area of Eldorado and Fairview Avenue. Another officer joined the chase at that point; when Hutton pointed his gun at the responding officer, that officer opened fire but missed.

The chase ended when the officers performed a high-risk stop on Hutton’s vehicle at Fairview and Eldorado. Hutton was arrested and the gun he had was recovered. Neither he nor the involved officers were hurt in this incident.

Hutton will be booked into the Macon County Jail on several felony offenses. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.